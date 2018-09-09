Home Entertainment Hindi

Performed my most liberating character in Manmarziyaan: Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu sheds light on how her character in the movie has been one of the most liberating roles so far.

Published: 09th September 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | Taapsee/Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With just a few days left for her much-anticipated film 'Manmarziyaan', Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu shed light on how her character in the movie has been one of the most liberating roles so far.

The 31-year-old shared a picture on social media which is all about 'smile and shine'. With her million dollar smile, Taapsee can be seen sporting a plain blue kurti and loose curls to compliment the mood.

"I don't know this smile is more for the fact that it was the most liberating character to perform or for the fact I know my red hair is getting a kickass backlight so just "smile n shine"! Jitters have to still seep in ... 5 days to go.... #Manmarziyaan" wrote the 'Pink' star.

'Manmarziyaan' will see the return of Abhishek Bachchan to the big screen after a gap of almost two years. The junior Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 rom-com 'Housefull 3'.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the flick will hit the big screens on September 14. 

