This is when it started between Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: From being the leading lady in his directorial debut 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' to playing the Pakistani spy for his action-thriller 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the actor-director duo of Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar has delivered massive hits.

Reminiscing his directorial debut, Zafar went down the memory lane sharing the poster of 2011 hit 'Mere brother ki Dulhan', writing how the first film is always special.

The romantic-comedy starred Imran Khan and Ali Zafar alongside Katrina. The story revolved around Luv (Ali Zafar) who asks his brother, Kush (Imran) to find him a bride. He chooses Dimple (Katrina) who he feels is perfect for Luv. However, a few days before the wedding, Kush and Dimple realise that they love each other.

The actor-director duo will next be seen in Zafar's 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan in the lead role. After Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film, Katrina was roped in to play the lead opposite the 'Dabangg' star.

The flick which also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.