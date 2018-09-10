Goldie Behl excited about 'Marry Me, Stranger'

By IANS

MUMBAI: With Anuja Joshi, Gaurav Chopra, Mrinal Dutt and Priya Banerjee joining the team of "Marry Me, Stranger", filmmaker Goldie Behl says he enjoyed the whole process of putting the whole team together for the series, which tells a "dark and twisted story" of urban India.

"Marry Me, Stranger" is part of "The Stranger Trilogy".

Author Novoneel Chakraborty's "The Stranger Trilogy" is being adapted into a romantic thriller digital series for Applause Entertainment in partnership with Behl. Faruk Kabir is directing the series.

The three-season show revolves around the fictional love story of a woman and her pursuer.

Chakraborty is an author known for his romantic thrillers. "Marry Me, Stranger", "All Yours, Stranger" and his latest "Forget Me Not, Stranger" are the three books which follow the life of the protagonist Rivanah. Anuja will be seen as Rivanah.

"'The Stranger Series' with its present day and easy to relate to context is the perfect web series for today's audiences and I'm happy to be working on it. It's always great to work on projects for Sameer Nair and I have enjoyed putting together this cast of committed actors and a quality crew for this series," Behl said.

"Marry Me, Stranger" traces the journey of Rivanah as she comes to Mumbai from the US to find a base as an actor.

Talking about her character, Anuja said: "This young character's discovery of her self-worth, especially in a big city like Mumbai, is something I know many people will relate to. We have passionately created an edge of your seat adventure. I hope everyone will enjoy the trippy ride."

Chakroborty says she has "watched the initial material that has been shot" and is impressed with it.

"Goldie Behl has done justice to my books and brought depth and an experienced eye as producer to this series. I look forward to audience reactions to this content," Chakroborty added.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, also said: "'Marry Me, Stranger' belongs to the sexy and scary genre and Goldie has brought Novoneel's disturbing book to life. It is a dark, twisted story in the universe of the young and restless of urban India."

The series is currently in the post-production phase.