Hansal Mehta to team with Rajkummar Rao for comedy 'Turram Khan'

The movie is the fifth project Mehta and Rao are working on after delivering critically acclaimed films like "Shahid", "Citylights", "Aligarh" and "Omerta".

Hansal Mehta with Rajkummar Rao and NNushrat Bharucha

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta announced Monday that his next is a comedy titled "Turram Khan" for which he he has roped in his "favourite" collaborator Rajkummar Rao and actor Nushrat Bharucha.

"So finally a COMEDY! #TurramKhan. Makes me feel like I am debuting all over again. Back with my favourite Rajkummar Rao and wonderful to be working with Nushrat Bharucha.

Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg," the director posted on Twitter.

Rao said he is excited to work with Mehta once again.

"Excited to collaborate with my dearest Hansal Mehta sir once again to bring yet another interesting story #TurramKhan, with the lovely Nushrat Bharucha as my co-actress," he tweeted.

Bharucha said she "can't wait to begin the shoot for this one."

"Turram Khan", produced by Devgn, Ranjan and Garg, is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Hansal Mehta Turram Khan Rajkummar Rao Nushrat Bharucha

