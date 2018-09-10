Home Entertainment Hindi

Naseeruddin Shah to launch book on Urdu poets of Delhi

Apart from the discussion on the book between Naseeruddin and lyricist Kausar Munir, there will be a photographic presentation by Anant Raina, read a statement.

Naseeruddin Shah ( File | Indulge)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will launch the book "Beloved Delhi- A Mughal City And Her Greatest Poets", written by Delhi based-debutant author Saif Mahmood, here on September 17.

At the event, Delhi will be showcased, being the seat of Urdu poetry, describing famous locations that have spawned great works featured in the book.

Mehmood is a lawyer and activist who loves Urdu poetry.

