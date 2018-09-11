Hindi remake of Pelli Choopulu set in Ahmedabad 

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Nitin Kakkar’s directorial debut, Filmistaan, released in 2013, was a critical and commercial success. The film told the story of an aspiring Indian actor who is taken hostage by Pakistani terrorists. Aspiration and daydreaming are also running themes in Kakkar’s follow-up film, Mitron, which is slated for release on September 14. The film featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film, Pelli Choopulu (2016), which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Verma.

In Mitron, the setting has been shifted to Ahmedabad and the characters speak both Hindi and Gujarati. “The initial suggestion was to take the story to UP, which I felt was overdone. The fabric of contemporary, everyday Gujarat is not well explored in Hindi films. Kai Po Che was the only film that captured Ahmedabad properly. So I wanted to set the film in that city, with very young characters and their struggles,” Nitin tells us.

Jackky Bhagnani, son of producer Vasu Bhagnani, made his acting debut with Kal Kissne Dekha (2009). He has since appeared in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Rangrezz, Youngistaan. He also starred in the 2017 Hindi science-fiction short film, Carbon, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Prachi Desai.“Jackky is a very hungry actor. He really wants to prove himself. We had met some time ago to discuss a possible collaboration, which didn’t work out. So I wanted him on board for Mitron. He perfectly fit the role of a young, Indian slacker with dreams of become a famous chef,” Nitin says.

The soundtrack of the film, composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Vaayu, Shaarib-Toshi and others, has been well received. “I wanted an eclectic album for the film. Since we are telling a story about youngsters, we needed a variety of moods, from soft romantic tracks to groovy party songs. I am quite proud of the album of Mitron,” says the director.

After Mitron, Nitin will be directing Notebook, which is being co-produced by Salman Khan Films, Cine1 Studios and BR Productions. The film will launch debutant Zaheer Iqbal, the son of a close family friend of Salman. “Once Mitron releases, I’ll delve straight into that film. The recce and pre-production is done. We plan to shot the film in one straight schedule in Kashmir. It is a wonderful love story.”