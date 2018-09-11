Home Entertainment Hindi

Iulia Vantur to star in Prem R Soni's Radhu Kyun Gori Main Kyu Kaala

The film will go on floors in Mathura soon. Soni and the crew will be leaving for the recee of the film next week and the actress will accompany him to start prepping for her role.

Published: 11th September 2018 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Iulia Vantur (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Iulia Vantur has been roped in for film "Radhu Kyun Gori Main Kyu Kaala".

She will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements. It will be directed by Prem R Soni.

"Studio 5 Elements is happy to have Iulia Vantur on board for 'Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala'. The film will go on floors soon," said Prernaa Arora of Studio 5 Elements.

The film will go on floors in Mathura soon. Soni and the crew will be leaving for the recee of the film next week and the actress will accompany him to start prepping for her role.

The rest of the casting is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Radhu Kyun Gori Main Kyu Kaala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike