Home Entertainment Hindi

Mahesh Bhatt launches trailer of 'The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City'

Veteran Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who has directed many critically acclaimed film like 'Saaransh', 'Naam' and 'Zakham' is now starting his new innings as an actor with 'The Dark Side of Life'.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who has directed many critically acclaimed film like 'Saaransh', 'Naam' and 'Zakham' is now starting his new innings as an actor with 'The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City'.

Bhatt launched trailer of the film on Monday with his co-actors Nikhil Ratnaparakhi, Allisha Khan, director Tariq Khan and producer Rajesh Pardasani in Mumbai.

Sharing his experience about acting in the film, Bhatt said: "Acting is a difficult task. In acting, you have to remember lines and you have to be on your toes. I think it is easy to tell how to act from behind the camera but it is difficult to smile in front of camera.

"It is a different medium and I will never consider myself as an actor and if audience like my performance in the film then, all credit of that goes to Tariq Khan," the legendary director said.

Trailer of 'The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City' shares similarity with Mahesh Bhatt's own production 'Life in a Metro' which depicts struggle of human life in Mumbai city. Asked about the similarities of the two films, Bhatt said: "I think every human being has gone through a struggle in their life and Anurag Basu's 'Life in a Metro' looks closer to this film but this film has a different kind of narrative.

"In this film, ensemble star cast of the film is being connected by one theme but film's director has his own point of view and what makes Tariq the unusual filmmaker is that he has his own individuality and style while making a film," he said.

The film is slated to release on October 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Bhatt The Dark Side Of Life: Mumbai City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike