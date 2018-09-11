Home Entertainment Hindi

Vivek Agnihotri forced to delete abusive tweet against Swara Bhasker

Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Swara_Bhasker

Swara Bhasker (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri was forced to take down an abusive tweet against actor Swara Bhasker on Monday after microblogging site Twitter locked the filmmaker's account for violating its rules.

Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her.

"Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating!" the actor tweeted with respect to George's statement.

Agnihotri replied, in a reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, "Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun?" Bhasker called out the director for "using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don't like".

"In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain - otherwise unhinged with hate - think about how low that is #scum," her tweet continued.

She also notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message.

"We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter rules. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked," the message from Twitter read.

Bhasker thanked Twitter and urged people not to allow bullies to shame them.

"Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport for taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri's abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance for cyber bullying and abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank you #SayNoToBullying. Girls (and boys and everyone) DO NOT allow cyber bullies and haters to shame you or humiliate you on public platforms! Resist, challenge and call out bullies and misogynists. Thank you @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport. You just made the virtual public sphere a little bit better," she wrote alongside the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet by Agnihotri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vivek Agnihotri Swara Bhasker Kerala MLA PC George PC George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike