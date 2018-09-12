Home Entertainment Hindi

Being a parent is above all, says Shahid Kapoor

Published: 12th September 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has not been able to take out time for promotions of his upcoming film "Bati Gul Meter Chalu" because of his children, says "being a parent is above all."

Shahid became parent one more time when he and Mira welcomed the arrival of their son Zain a week ago. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha who is not keeping so well nowadays.

Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha. (Photo | Instagram)

The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to explain his absence from work.

He wrote: "The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just nine days to go for "Batti Gul meter chalu" to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon."

Also starring actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, "Bati Gul Meter Chalu" is slated to release on September 21.

From the trailer, it seems Shahid and Shraddha are seen taking a light-hearted dig at the issue of frequent power cuts.

However, things turn serious when their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill.

It is then that the 'Padmaavat' star, who is playing the role of a lawyer, enters the court and fights against Yami Gautam, to avenge his friend's death.

