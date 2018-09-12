Home Entertainment Hindi

Indie music is coming back: Harshdeep Kaur

Singer Harshdeep Kaur says there was a time when independent music vanished from the Indian music industry, but it is now making a comeback.

12th September 2018

Singer Harshdeep Kaur. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur says there was a time when independent music vanished from the Indian music industry, but it is now making a comeback.

"There was a time, when I was in school, we used to love listening to independent music and there was a lot of Indie pop scene happening. It kind of vanished somewhere in the middle with Bollywood taking over," Harshdeep told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

"But now independent music scene is coming back. There are a lot of independent artists thanks to places like YouTube and social media. People can make and put it on social media. So, Indie music is coming back again and people are really enjoying it," she added.

Harshdeep is known for numbers like "Ik onkar" from "Rang De Basanti", "Kabira" from "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Twist kamariya" from "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Heer" from "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Dilbaro" from "Raazi".

Apart from Bollywood, the singer is busy creating independent music.

"I am working on my own independent single. I love to compose. I am working on my YouTube channel and putting up stuff which I don't do in Bollywood. In Bollywood, you do only situational songs. But in independent, we can do some experiments and collaborations, so working on that."

