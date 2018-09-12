Home Entertainment Hindi

Lucky Ali celebrates 30 years in the music industry by announcing Safarnama Tour

The Mumbai event will be held at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium on October 6 followed by another gig in New Delhi at Talkatora Stadium.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:44 PM

Singer Lucky Ali. (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Lucky Ali will be celebrating 30 years in the music industry by going on a Safarnama Tour.

He will be performing here and in New Delhi, he said in a statement to IANS.

"It's been an exciting and memorable journey and I'm pleased to be putting together this tour as a token of gratitude towards my fans for their relentless love and support," Lucky said.

The son of the legendary actor Mehmood has sung several chartbusters like "Ek pal ka jeena" and even acted in movies such as "Kaante" and "Sur".

Lucky is known for his simple ballad-style singing and melodious voice. He made his pop debut in 1996 with the album "Sunoh" that made him a singing star. Later, he came out with reasonably successful albums "Sifar", "Aks" and "Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai".

The Mumbai event will be held at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium on October 6 followed by another gig in New Delhi at Talkatora Stadium. The event is presented by Panache Media and Perfect Harmony Productions.

Randhir Roy, Panache Media, said: "Lucky Ali has been loved and adored for his unique, fervent and unforgettable voice and it is an honour to be presenting such an iconic tour.

"His distinctly different voice and soulful melodies made him an instant success not only in the 1990s, but also a hit with the generation of today as well. We will also be doing a showcase in Australia and Singapore after India."

