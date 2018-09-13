Home Entertainment Hindi

Ganesh Chaturthi: Urmila Matondkar takes us down the memory lane

Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, has shared her favourite childhood Ganpati memory.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Urmila Matondkar. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, has shared her favourite childhood Ganpati memory.

"I really miss celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Konkan away from the noise pollution amidst nature. Also, the authentic modaks are from Konkan and the celebration there is very different from that of Mumbai.

"I miss being in Konkan during Ganesh Chaturthi and cherish my childhood Ganesh memories," Urmila said in a statement.

The actress performed on "Adbhut Ganesh Utsav", a special show for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This will be aired on StarPlus for five days till Friday.

