'Sui Dhaaga' team makes eco-friendly Lord Ganesha

The film's lead actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shared a string of photographs of the idol.

Published: 13th September 2018 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan with the eco-friendly Ganesha (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, the team of the upcoming film "Sui Dhaaga-Made In India" made an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol using threads.

"Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga. Ganesh Chaturthi," Anushka tweeted.

Varun, who is playing a tailor named Mauji in the film, shared a video of how the idol was made.

"Watch how Anushka Sharma surprises me. The 'Sui Dhaaga' team made a bio-degradable Ganpati Bappa Morya. Let's celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team 'Sui Dhaaga' made a bio-degradable Ganapati," he captioned it.

"Sui Dhaaga-Made in India" is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and the country's local artisans have.

The film brings together the National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

