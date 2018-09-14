Home Entertainment Hindi

Angad Bedi to play lawyer in ALTBalaji's series 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'

The ten-episode series, to be directed by Shashant Shah, is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati.

Published: 14th September 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Angad Bedi (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Pink' star Angad Bedi will be starring in another courtroom drama with ALTBalaji's 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'.

The ten-episode series, to be directed by Shashant Shah, is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati, who shot three bullets from his revolver into a businessman and then went and confessed his crime to the police.

Bedi, 35, will portray successful lawyer Karl Khandalvala, a statement by the studio said.

"After 'Inside Edge', I was keen to do a show only if it ups the ante in terms of uniqueness of storyline.

I heard the concept of this show, it just blew my mind! Powerful and exceptional roles like these are what actor dreams are made off," Angad said.

"The story at its core is so powerful, and who wouldn't take up the opportunity to play Karl Khandalawala, the experienced top running criminal lawyer.

It's an interesting role and I have already started preparing for it.

I am so glad to have got this opportunity to work with Shashant Shah who is going to direct this show," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pink Angad Bedi ALTBalaji The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity