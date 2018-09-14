Angad Bedi to play lawyer in ALTBalaji's series 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Pink' star Angad Bedi will be starring in another courtroom drama with ALTBalaji's 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'.

The ten-episode series, to be directed by Shashant Shah, is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati, who shot three bullets from his revolver into a businessman and then went and confessed his crime to the police.

Bedi, 35, will portray successful lawyer Karl Khandalvala, a statement by the studio said.

"After 'Inside Edge', I was keen to do a show only if it ups the ante in terms of uniqueness of storyline.

I heard the concept of this show, it just blew my mind! Powerful and exceptional roles like these are what actor dreams are made off," Angad said.

"The story at its core is so powerful, and who wouldn't take up the opportunity to play Karl Khandalawala, the experienced top running criminal lawyer.

It's an interesting role and I have already started preparing for it.

I am so glad to have got this opportunity to work with Shashant Shah who is going to direct this show," he added.