Home Entertainment Hindi

'Love Sonia' movie review: Turns a human lens on an inhuman trade

Tabrez Noorani's directorial debut is a hard-hitting film about global human trafficking

Published: 14th September 2018 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director: Tabrez Noorani

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha

Rating: 3/5

The good creeps up on the bad in Love Sonia. A receptionist sizes up a young girl at a hotel desk; later, he lends her some money and warns her to run away. A bearded man at a brothel picks from an assortment of underage sex slaves; later, he turns out to be an undercover NGO-worker. Towards the end, a high-paying American client, after availing the services of a trafficked Indian girl, casually gifts her a life-saving cell phone, making no big deal of it. 

Humanity lurks in strange, seedy corners in Tabrez Noorani's directorial debut. What could have easily slipped into the trenches of reductive cinema is rescued by a dogged upscaling of drama. The characters in Love Sonia may seem lifted from newspaper leads (a drought-stricken Marathwada farmer, an exploitative local Thakur, an STD-afflicted sex worker), but their interactions reveal as much about their inner lives as they do about their social standings. One moment, you are hating on Manoj Bajpayee for playing a fiendish sex trader named Faizal; in the next, he delights you with a flurry of Hindi slangs deployed at a foreign buyer. 

These dimensions extend to the film's protagonist, a naive and wishful village girl named Sonia (Mrunal Thakur). On the trail of her estranged sister, Sonia must make choices that jeopardise her own safety. Navigating through a minefield of lesser evils, she must settle for the rawest deal (Twice, she lets go of a chance at freedom in pursuit of her goal). Sonia is sold off, brutalised, raped, sedated and exported from Mumbai to Hong Kong to Los Angeles, all along by people who lure her in and spit her out. Makeshift relationships are born of everyday bargainings: Frieda Pinto, playing a starlet prostitute, and Richa Chadha, as the brothel madam, become Sonia's 'best friends', but thin out when the time comes. Life is presented as a constant platter of give-and-takes, and to survive one must transact.

There's repulsion to be expected from a film on human trafficking, but it isn't always visual. The horror arrives unexpectedly and (often) couched in dailogue: child actor Sunny Pawar (Lion, Sacred Games) gets a scene as a creepy fruit-seller chasing Sonia down a crowded Mumbai street; Director-actor Mark Duplass cameos as the above-mentioned American client, extending his perverse aura from Goliath Season 2. There are other characters -- played by Demi Moore, Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bharate -- who resemble the niceness of the world, but the overall feeling is never really of hope. In Love Sonia, the good, somehow, never stifles the bad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Love Sonia Richa Chadha Freida Pinto Mrunal Thakur Manoj Bajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend