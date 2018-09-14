Home Entertainment Hindi

Never thought Nawazuddin would become such a huge star: Rajkumar Hirani

Nawazuddin featured in a minor role of a thief who pickpockets Sunil Dutt's character on a railway station and faces the wrath of public on being caught.

Published: 14th September 2018 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his debut but the director says he never thought the actor would go on to become a huge star.

In Hirani's comedy-drama "Munna Bhai MBBS", Nawazuddin, still in his struggling days, featured in a minor role of a thief who pickpockets Sunil Dutt's character on a railway station and faces the wrath of public on being caught.

"People had to beat him up in that scene and they really did that! I told him 'Nawaz you've done an amazing work, you're a great actor!' But in my head, I never thought that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would become such a huge actor that he is today," Hirani said.

The director was speaking at IFTDA's masterclass on Wednesday.

Hirani said a lot of his life experiences find their way into his movies, including the introductory scene of Sunil Dutt in "Munna Bhai" which was inspired from one of the incidents happened with his father.

"He was doing a film after 16 years. We were ready to shoot when Dutt sahab felt 'I don't have a great scene, just an introduction is there.'

So he called up Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) and he in turn called me and said add a scene.

"I told him I can't because it won't go in the flow but he insisted. I kept on thinking about it and then finally added the scene where a thief picks his pockets and people started beating him. Dutt sahab saves him and advises him to stay away from such people as they are frustrated."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rajkumar Hirani Munna Bhai MBBS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend