Home Entertainment Hindi

Marvel to re-release Hindi version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' in India again

The Disney-Marvel film released in India on April 27, and got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.

Published: 15th September 2018 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from 'Avengers: Infinity War' | IMDB

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Marvel Studios is going to release the Hindi version of hit film "Avengers: Infinity War" in India again.

The studio is set to re-release the film on October 2.

"The record breaking success of 'Avengers: Infinity War' was historic. The response from Indian fans has been extremely overwhelming and seeing the ever-increasing following for the Hindi version we have decided to re-release just the Hindi version on demand from our English fans to enjoy the extended long weekend on October 2," said Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, in a statement to IANS.

"Avengers: Infinity War" brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson.

The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

The 19th film in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), "Avengers: Infinity War" is a unique one in the superhero genre as none of the heroes save the day despite their cool gadgets and powers.

The Disney-Marvel film released in India on April 27, and got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Marvel Studios Avengers Hindi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi