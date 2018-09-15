Home Entertainment Hindi

Nakuul Mehta happy to play Indian Sherlock Holmes

As per the current track of the show "Ishqbaaaz", an unexpected murder takes place in the Oberoi mansion that will turn Shivaay (Nakuul) into a true detective.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nakuul Mehta says he is happy to play the Indian version of popular fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a TV show.

"I have been a huge Sherlock Holmes fan. I was thrilled when I got to know that I will be playing a similar mystery solver on 'Ishqbaaaz' and I am very happy to play the Indian Sherlock Holmes in the show," Nakuul said in a statement.

"As an actor, it was always my dream to play the popular detective and viewers will soon see me in a never-seen-before avatar of a detective," he added.

