Nakuul Mehta happy to play Indian Sherlock Holmes
As per the current track of the show "Ishqbaaaz", an unexpected murder takes place in the Oberoi mansion that will turn Shivaay (Nakuul) into a true detective.
Published: 15th September 2018 12:18 PM | Last Updated: 15th September 2018 12:18 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actor Nakuul Mehta says he is happy to play the Indian version of popular fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a TV show.
As per the current track of the show "Ishqbaaaz", an unexpected murder takes place in the Oberoi mansion that will turn Shivaay (Nakuul) into a true detective.
"I have been a huge Sherlock Holmes fan. I was thrilled when I got to know that I will be playing a similar mystery solver on 'Ishqbaaaz' and I am very happy to play the Indian Sherlock Holmes in the show," Nakuul said in a statement.
"As an actor, it was always my dream to play the popular detective and viewers will soon see me in a never-seen-before avatar of a detective," he added.