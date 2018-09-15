Home Entertainment Hindi

We need to have good support system: Radhika Apte on why #MeToo movement hasn't reached Bollywood

The 33-year-old actor said not only women but men also need to "come out of their fears" and share their stories of harassment and sexual abuse.

Published: 15th September 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Radhika Apte (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Radhika Apte says to bring #MeToo movement to Indian entertainment industry the artistes need to have a good support system.

"The main cause is power game. Be it religious, sexual or economical- it happens everywhere. Nobody wants to lose their power.

"This is a grey area. We need to have a good support system and come out of our fears. Well, not just women but men too are harassed in our industry," Apte said during a session at the India Today Mind Rocks 2018.

The "Ghoul" actor also shared her #MeToo moment at the event.

"I can share one incident that happened recently, I had actually hurt my back. We did the shoot and I was heading back to my room with another guy who was in the same lift. He was part of the film but we had not spoken much. He said that, 'Let me know if you need me in the middle of the night for help, I can come and give your back a rub.'

"But the good part was that the atmosphere on the sets was so easy and comfortable, I told the filmmakers and they had a meeting with him in person.

Then I came to know that the culture that he comes from is such that he didn't realise that he made me uncomfortable with that statement. However, later he never made me feel uncomfortable and apologised," she revealed.

The #MeToo movement began with allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and triggered a global movement.

It eventually led to structural changes in Hollywood and the launch of the Time's Up campaign.

