Home Entertainment Hindi

Anup Jalota hopes spirituality helps him sail through 'Bigg Boss'

The singer will be entering the house tonight and says his spirituality will help him to stay calm in the show, which is infamous for controversies.

Published: 16th September 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota, who is participating in the 12th season of reality TV show "Bigg Boss", says he would try his best to maintain peace in the house.

The singer will be entering the house tonight and says his spirituality will help him to stay calm in the show, which is infamous for controversies.

"Everyone is not same. There are problems in a family, these things do happen. I am so much involved in spiritual and classical music. I don't have anger left in my life. I love music, I love to sing. It will be interesting to see how it is going to be inside the house," Jalota told PTI.

"When people would fight I will try to give solution. It is essential to understand that we often get angry because of someone else. I believe solving problem is important," he adds.

The singer says he will continue following his daily routine during his stay in the house.

"I will do my riyaz, yoga, walk on the treadmill and I am glad that they have provided me with the facilities."

Jalota says he has also ready for doing household chores.

"I will be with them like a family member. It will be an interesting experience." Jalota says he will sing 'Tere mast mast do nain.' for host Salman Khan in the show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bigg Boss Anup Jalota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi