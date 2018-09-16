Anup Jalota hopes spirituality helps him sail through 'Bigg Boss'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota, who is participating in the 12th season of reality TV show "Bigg Boss", says he would try his best to maintain peace in the house.

The singer will be entering the house tonight and says his spirituality will help him to stay calm in the show, which is infamous for controversies.

"Everyone is not same. There are problems in a family, these things do happen. I am so much involved in spiritual and classical music. I don't have anger left in my life. I love music, I love to sing. It will be interesting to see how it is going to be inside the house," Jalota told PTI.

"When people would fight I will try to give solution. It is essential to understand that we often get angry because of someone else. I believe solving problem is important," he adds.

The singer says he will continue following his daily routine during his stay in the house.

"I will do my riyaz, yoga, walk on the treadmill and I am glad that they have provided me with the facilities."

Jalota says he has also ready for doing household chores.

"I will be with them like a family member. It will be an interesting experience." Jalota says he will sing 'Tere mast mast do nain.' for host Salman Khan in the show.