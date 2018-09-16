Home Entertainment Hindi

Children are not 'responsibility' but 'measure of our capability', says Shah Rukh Khan

As part of Sunday musing, the 52-year-old star shared a message for parents, saying, children are not "responsibility" but a "measure of our capability".

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has thanked children for being a source of inspiration and strength to their parents.

"When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'. I want to tell them don't look at them don't look at them as that. 'cos actually their 'issue's are a call to our potential.

"A source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know.

Our children are our capability not responsibility," Shah Rukh posted on Instagram.

He captioned the post: "Sunday afternoon. for no apparent reason feel like being a Parent Philosopher.

This is to thank the kids not to give advice to parents."

The actor shares three children - Aryan (20), Suhana (18) and AbRam (five) - with wife Gauri Khan.

