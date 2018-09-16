Honey Singh's 'Rangtaari' beats Kanye West, Maroon 5 to emerge as most viewed song

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song 'Rangtaari' has been creating waves ever since the release of the song.

The much loved song from the film has emerged as the most viewed song on Youtube beating the likes of Kanya West and Maroon 5.

Honey Singh took to social media to share the same.

The music producer, singer, composer and rapper took this social media handle to announce, "No.1 in the world. #Rangtaari #loveratri."

After creating an uproar with two chartbusters earlier this year, Honey Singh has now treated the fans with two new songs 'This Party Is Over Now' from 'Mitron' and 'Rangtaari' from 'Loveratri'.

Honey Singh has been one of the most loved music sensations of the nation with his sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat being all-time favorite chartbusters.

The phenomenal response to the recently released songs 'Dil Chori' and 'Chote Chote Peg' once again proved the crazy fan following of Yo Yo Honey Singh.