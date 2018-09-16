Home Entertainment Hindi

Makers to introduce 'Thugs of Hindostan' through motion posters

Two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the most awaited film to release this Diwali.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Still from a fan made teaser of 'Thugs of Hindostan'. (Photo | Youtube)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Yash Raj Films 'Thugs of Hindostan' promises to be a larger than life, never seen before visual and cinematic extravaganza.

Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the most awaited film to release this Diwali.

While the entire industry is speculating the date of the trailer launch, we have exclusive information that the makers will first introduce all the key characters of 'Thugs of Hindostan' through spectacular motion posters from Tuesday.

''The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Adi, Aamir and Viktor have finalised 6 motion posters featuring 6 key characters of the film.

They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first.

They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters.

No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof,'' says a source close to the development.

YRF's action adventure, 'Thugs of Hindostan', also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is set to release this Diwali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thugs of Hindostan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi