Home Entertainment Hindi

Selena Gomez would love to sing for Bollywood film

Asked if she would consider singing for a Bollywood film, she said: "I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Published: 16th September 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

US actress and singer Selena Gomez (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is open to singing in a Bollywood film, and says it will be a beautiful experience.

Asked if she would consider singing for a Bollywood film, she told IANS: "I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Gomez found fame as a child through a Disney show "Wizards of Waverly Place".

She is known for making hits like "Come and get it", "The heart wants what it wants", "Bad liar", "Wolves" and "Back to you".

As an actor and a voice-over artiste, she has been a part of projects like "Another Cinderella Story", "The Big Short", "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising", "Monte Carlo", "The Muppets" and the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise. The first part of the film came out in 2012.

The third part "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" was released in India by Sony Pictures India in July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selena Gomez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi