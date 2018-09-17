Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood celebs wish 'visionary' Narendra Modi on 68th birthday

Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life on his 68th birthday on Monday.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Modi shaking hands and praised his 'honesty and great vision'. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life on his 68th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night: "Varsh nav, harsh nav, utkarsh nav (New year, new happiness, new flourish). Happy birthday PM Modi."

"Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty and great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long and healthy life," he captioned the image.

Rishi Kapoor also wished "Narendra bhai Modi" on his birthday.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wished for "a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you Sir!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Anupam Kher Rishi Kapoor Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 