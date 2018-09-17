Bollywood celebs wish 'visionary' Narendra Modi on 68th birthday

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life on his 68th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night: "Varsh nav, harsh nav, utkarsh nav (New year, new happiness, new flourish). Happy birthday PM Modi."

Happy birthday PM @narendramodi ji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty & great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/jQKg5PdUZg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 16 September 2018

Rishi Kapoor also wished "Narendra bhai Modi" on his birthday.

Many Happy Returns of the day Narendra bhai Modi. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/Tvfym3FAPL — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 17 September 2018

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wished for "a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you Sir!"