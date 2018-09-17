I did some of my best work after becoming a mother: Mandira Bedi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Mandira Bedi agrees that juggling between family and work is a struggle for a working mother but she suggests that one needs to find the right formula. She says that some of her best work happened after she became a mother.

"Some of the best work that I have done has been after I became a mother. I did '24', a couple of movies, some commercials are coming my way. I am doing lovely work now. So, I don't think that there is any such thing as work not coming your way when you become a mother," Mandira told IANS here when asked if it's difficult to be a working mother in Bollywood.

She says that one needs to aim in keeping themselves relevant and look after themselves.

"It's a balance that any working mother has to maintain. There is no formula, not just one specific way. Every week you have to figure out a new formula of how can you juggle your family and work life. So, juggle is a struggle for every mother but you need to find your own formula.

"Mine may not work for you and yours may not work for me. I sometimes find it really hard, sometimes it's guilt when I don't see my son as much as I want to. It's tough but who said life is easy. But I am really enjoying this phase of my life.

"I look at my son and honestly feel that he is the best thing that could have ever happened to me," said Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal and became a mother in 2011 to a son named Vir.

The actress, who got instant acclaim with her TV show "Shanti" in the mid-90s, went on to become a popular TV host, commentator and presenter.

On the film front, she has featured in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Ittefaq" and will feature in the upcoming movie "Saaho", which also stars Prabhas.

Her hands are full with future projects too.

"I have got lots on my plate at the moment. I am doing a Telugu-Hindi bilingual and have just finished shooting a Tamil film as well which is up for release in October. I have done two web series - one is scheduled to launch by the first week of October and I am shooting a fiction based one currently.

"Initially people used to look at me like a good guy or a bad guy like a gangster or a cop. Now I am getting interesting and different kinds of roles. I am playing the creative head in an advertising agency. I am really enjoying the roles that are coming my way - lots of fiction, non-fiction and fitness-related events," she said.

Mandira was the part of an event organised by Gatorade to celebrate the victory of Asian javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra. The sports drink brand welcomed its ambassador.

Talking about fitness, the actress says youngsters should not take their body for granted.

"When you are young, you have high metabolism and everything seems to be working out for you. But you should start taking care of your body at an earlier age. I started this journey of fitness, good health and exercise around 10 years ago even though I have been reasonably sport inclined but never as fit as I am today.

"It's never too late nor too early to start taking care. Eat healthy, exercise regularly - it will keep you in a good state for a long time to come," she said.