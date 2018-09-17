Home Entertainment Hindi

I did some of my best work after becoming a mother: Mandira Bedi

Actress Mandira Bedi says that one needs to aim in keeping themselves relevant and look after themselves.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mandira Bedi (PTI Photo).

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Mandira Bedi agrees that juggling between family and work is a struggle for a working mother but she suggests that one needs to find the right formula. She says that some of her best work happened after she became a mother.

"Some of the best work that I have done has been after I became a mother. I did '24', a couple of movies, some commercials are coming my way. I am doing lovely work now. So, I don't think that there is any such thing as work not coming your way when you become a mother," Mandira told IANS here when asked if it's difficult to be a working mother in Bollywood.

She says that one needs to aim in keeping themselves relevant and look after themselves.

"It's a balance that any working mother has to maintain. There is no formula, not just one specific way. Every week you have to figure out a new formula of how can you juggle your family and work life. So, juggle is a struggle for every mother but you need to find your own formula.

"Mine may not work for you and yours may not work for me. I sometimes find it really hard, sometimes it's guilt when I don't see my son as much as I want to. It's tough but who said life is easy. But I am really enjoying this phase of my life.

"I look at my son and honestly feel that he is the best thing that could have ever happened to me," said Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal and became a mother in 2011 to a son named Vir.

The actress, who got instant acclaim with her TV show "Shanti" in the mid-90s, went on to become a popular TV host, commentator and presenter.

On the film front, she has featured in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Ittefaq" and will feature in the upcoming movie "Saaho", which also stars Prabhas.

Her hands are full with future projects too.

"I have got lots on my plate at the moment. I am doing a Telugu-Hindi bilingual and have just finished shooting a Tamil film as well which is up for release in October. I have done two web series - one is scheduled to launch by the first week of October and I am shooting a fiction based one currently.

"Initially people used to look at me like a good guy or a bad guy like a gangster or a cop. Now I am getting interesting and different kinds of roles. I am playing the creative head in an advertising agency. I am really enjoying the roles that are coming my way - lots of fiction, non-fiction and fitness-related events," she said.

Mandira was the part of an event organised by Gatorade to celebrate the victory of Asian javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra. The sports drink brand welcomed its ambassador.

Talking about fitness, the actress says youngsters should not take their body for granted.

"When you are young, you have high metabolism and everything seems to be working out for you. But you should start taking care of your body at an earlier age. I started this journey of fitness, good health and exercise around 10 years ago even though I have been reasonably sport inclined but never as fit as I am today.

"It's never too late nor too early to start taking care. Eat healthy, exercise regularly - it will keep you in a good state for a long time to come," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mandira Bedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 