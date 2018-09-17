Rohit Shetty to talk on understanding audience's pulse

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has made commercially successful films like "Singham" and "Chennai Express", will be talking about understanding the pulse of the audience to make mainstream cinema at the Jagran Cinema Summit here on Friday.

"The Jagran Cinema Summit is a great initiative as it is a platform shared by likeminded people who are passionate about cinema and content creation. I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative that focuses on the brilliance of cinema and the future it holds," Rohit said in a statement.

The filmmaker of "Golmaal" fame will be in conversation with film critic Mayank Shekhar on "How to be the Audience's BFF" at the summit.

The main 9th Jagran Film Festival will start from September 27 and conclude on September 30 here.