Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty to talk on understanding audience's pulse

The filmmaker of "Golmaal" fame will be in conversation with film critic Mayank Shekhar on "How to be the Audience's BFF" at the summit.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has made commercially successful films like "Singham" and "Chennai Express", will be talking about understanding the pulse of the audience to make mainstream cinema at the Jagran Cinema Summit here on Friday.

"The Jagran Cinema Summit is a great initiative as it is a platform shared by likeminded people who are passionate about cinema and content creation. I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative that focuses on the brilliance of cinema and the future it holds," Rohit said in a statement.

The filmmaker of "Golmaal" fame will be in conversation with film critic Mayank Shekhar on "How to be the Audience's BFF" at the summit.

The main 9th Jagran Film Festival will start from September 27 and conclude on September 30 here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Chennai Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 