'Thugs of Hindostan' to release worldwide on November 8

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Thugs of Hindostan", featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on November 8.

The Yash Raj Films project also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Apart from announcing the release date, YRF also unveiled the logo of action entertainer.

Vijay Krishna Acharya is directing the movie, which marks the first collaboration of Bachchan and Khan.

"Thugs of Hindostan" has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had directed Katrina and Aamir in "Dhoom: 3". It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug".