Vasan Bala's 'Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota' creates history, wins top award at Toronto Film Festival

The film which was India's first-ever entry into the festival's "Midnight Madness segment' of the festival won the 'People's Choice Midnight Madness Award' on Sunday.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

'Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota' is the first ever Indian film to be screened in the Toronto festival's Midnight Madness programme. (Photo:YouTube)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Director Vasan Bala's action thriller 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' won the top award at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film which marks the debut of Abhimanyu Dasani and Television actress Radhika Madan also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Titled 'The Man Who Feels No Pain' in English, the film is an action comedy heavily on the martial arts-centered films of the 70s and 80s.

The 134-minute film, which was shot in Mumbai, tells the story of a young man afflicted with a disease that makes him immune to pain.

The film had its world premiere at the Ryerson Theatre situated on the Ryerson University campus at midnight was one of the six Indian movies selected to the 43rd edition of the Toronto film festival.

The trailer opens with a young guy talking about how his dream in life is different from everyone else's.

While everyone else wants to be a pilot, a doctor, the Prime Minister or something along these lines, he wants to fight and stop all the chain snatchers in his city.

Just then, a bulb drops on his head and he starts to bleed.

It is then revealed that he suffers from a rare disease called congenital insensitivity to pain, which means he literally can feel no pain.

The film revolves around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, hence the title.

It's English title is "The Man Who Feels No Pain".

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' is written and directed by Vasan Bala.

Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.

