Home Entertainment Hindi

Want people to connect with my films, says Shraddha Kapoor

Kapoor, whose last release "Stree" has turned out to be a major hit, says she feels relieved with the success of the horror-comedy.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor says success and failure are transitory in nature and one should not dwell on them too much.

The actor, whose last release "Stree" has turned out to be a major hit, says she feels relieved with the success of the horror-comedy.

The film broke the streak of four box office failures for her.

"I feel relieved. I do. But at the same time it is a bit of a paradox because I don't feel very attached to box office numbers. I am very well aware that it is such an unpredictable industry. I want my films to do well and I want people to genuinely love them. I want them to form a deep connection with my movies," Shraddha told PTI in an interview.

The actor says whenever a film does not work, the major takeaway for her is the constructive criticism.

"In 'Stree', critics have lauded my performance while in the previous ones they didn't. So I feel that constructive criticism is something that I really would like to take away and learn from. I want to keep getting better as an actor so as to be the best I can be."

After "Hassena Parker", Shraddha mulled over her decisions and her career trajectory but she found that moving forward was the only way to deal with failure.

"I would definitely wonder about what went wrong with them but at the same time you have to keep going and I told myself the same. I would keep focusing on what I want to do, which is acting.

"I know that when I do something, I put in my everything and I would like to believe that audiences can also sense that," she says.

Post "Stree", Shraddha is waiting for the release of "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and she says the makers have tried to highlight the issue of incorrect "Bijli ke bill" in an entertaining way.

"We are giving a message in a very entertaining way. People don't like to be preached. We are highlighting a relevant issue that people in our country face. So I am very proud to be part of such films."

She also has the untitled biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and "Saaho", in which she stars opposite "Baahubali" actor Prabhas.

"I am still preparing for the biopic. It is extremely challenging to transform into a badminton player. They spent their whole lives preparing and becoming champions. I have to do that in a more limited span of time.

'Saaho' is my first multi-lingual film and it had its own challenges. I had to learn my own Telugu dialogues, so yes it has been a very busy year," she says.

"Stree" has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and there are already plans to come up with a sequel, which she hopes to be a part of.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" releases on September 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shraddha Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 