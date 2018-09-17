Want people to connect with my films, says Shraddha Kapoor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor says success and failure are transitory in nature and one should not dwell on them too much.

The actor, whose last release "Stree" has turned out to be a major hit, says she feels relieved with the success of the horror-comedy.

The film broke the streak of four box office failures for her.

"I feel relieved. I do. But at the same time it is a bit of a paradox because I don't feel very attached to box office numbers. I am very well aware that it is such an unpredictable industry. I want my films to do well and I want people to genuinely love them. I want them to form a deep connection with my movies," Shraddha told PTI in an interview.

The actor says whenever a film does not work, the major takeaway for her is the constructive criticism.

"In 'Stree', critics have lauded my performance while in the previous ones they didn't. So I feel that constructive criticism is something that I really would like to take away and learn from. I want to keep getting better as an actor so as to be the best I can be."

After "Hassena Parker", Shraddha mulled over her decisions and her career trajectory but she found that moving forward was the only way to deal with failure.

"I would definitely wonder about what went wrong with them but at the same time you have to keep going and I told myself the same. I would keep focusing on what I want to do, which is acting.

"I know that when I do something, I put in my everything and I would like to believe that audiences can also sense that," she says.

Post "Stree", Shraddha is waiting for the release of "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and she says the makers have tried to highlight the issue of incorrect "Bijli ke bill" in an entertaining way.

"We are giving a message in a very entertaining way. People don't like to be preached. We are highlighting a relevant issue that people in our country face. So I am very proud to be part of such films."

She also has the untitled biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and "Saaho", in which she stars opposite "Baahubali" actor Prabhas.

"I am still preparing for the biopic. It is extremely challenging to transform into a badminton player. They spent their whole lives preparing and becoming champions. I have to do that in a more limited span of time.

'Saaho' is my first multi-lingual film and it had its own challenges. I had to learn my own Telugu dialogues, so yes it has been a very busy year," she says.

"Stree" has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and there are already plans to come up with a sequel, which she hopes to be a part of.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" releases on September 21.