Eros International joins hands with Kyta Productions

Eros will team up with producers Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Ishant Saxena, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj to release "Pataakha" in India.

Published: 18th September 2018

Eros International Media Ltd has collaborated with Kyta Productions Pvt Ltd for two films -- Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha' and the Hindi remake of Kannada movie 'Kirik Party'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Film and entertainment company Eros International Media Ltd has collaborated with Kyta Productions Pvt Ltd for two films -- Vishal Bhardwaj's "Pataakha" and the Hindi remake of Kannada movie "Kirik Party".

"Pataakha", a comedy-drama film, is about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story, the film features Sanya Malhotra, debutant Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in lead roles. It will open in India on September 28.

And the yet to be titled Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster "Kirik Party" is scheduled to go on the floors in October.

The film will feature Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez where Eros will be jointly producing with Kapoor, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar and releasing the film worldwide.

It will be directed by Abhishek Jain.

"Both films boast of a very interesting pool of acting and directorial talent. The initial reactions to 'Pataakha' are phenomenal and we are confident Vishal's dramedy will be high on entertainment," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd, said in a statement.

"We are equally excited to be a part of 'Kirik Party' and are positive audiences will embrace Abhishek Jain's interpretation of the successful Kannada hit love story."

Kapoor, Managing Director at Kyta Productions, added: "We have found great partners in Eros International, they have the capability and the distribution network to take the films to the deserved potential."

