Home Entertainment Hindi

Feel proud, happy to be directed by female director in 'The Trip 2': Shweta Tripathi

Shweta had a great time working on Bindaas and Disney India's TV series, "The Trip" and now she is back with its season two.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shweta Tripathi (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shweta Tripathi, who features in Sonam Nair's "The Trip 2", says working with the female director made her happy and proud.

Shweta had a great time working on Bindaas and Disney India's TV series, "The Trip" and now she is back with its season two.

"It has been directed by female director, Sonam Nair. It was a different chemistry to have a female director. I feel very proud (to be directed by female director). One can count the number of female directors we have in the film industry.

"I would want more women to be there and that doesn't mean I have a problem with men. We need that push and encouragement from each other," Shweta told PTI.

The first season revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party.

"We don't see something made which revolves around girls. This is about four girls from different backgrounds, the story is so amazing that I couldn't turn it down," she says.

For this season, Shweta, 33, says the reason for the trip is "crazier" and they will be shooting in India.

The "Haramkhor" actor says for her, the real fun and challenge lies when she is given a character that is completely opposite of her real self.

"We (characters) are drastically opposite so I enjoy that. My family knows what I want, she doesn't know what she wants. But my character finds that voice in season two.

"In real life, I already know what I want. The less similarities the better and to explore yourself as an actor. Neeraj told me actors are lucky as we get to be different characters and live various lives. No one is similar."

The series will start airing from October 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shweta Tripathi The Trip 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju