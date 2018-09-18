Feel proud, happy to be directed by female director in 'The Trip 2': Shweta Tripathi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shweta Tripathi, who features in Sonam Nair's "The Trip 2", says working with the female director made her happy and proud.

Shweta had a great time working on Bindaas and Disney India's TV series, "The Trip" and now she is back with its season two.

"It has been directed by female director, Sonam Nair. It was a different chemistry to have a female director. I feel very proud (to be directed by female director). One can count the number of female directors we have in the film industry.

"I would want more women to be there and that doesn't mean I have a problem with men. We need that push and encouragement from each other," Shweta told PTI.

The first season revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party.

"We don't see something made which revolves around girls. This is about four girls from different backgrounds, the story is so amazing that I couldn't turn it down," she says.

For this season, Shweta, 33, says the reason for the trip is "crazier" and they will be shooting in India.

The "Haramkhor" actor says for her, the real fun and challenge lies when she is given a character that is completely opposite of her real self.

"We (characters) are drastically opposite so I enjoy that. My family knows what I want, she doesn't know what she wants. But my character finds that voice in season two.

"In real life, I already know what I want. The less similarities the better and to explore yourself as an actor. Neeraj told me actors are lucky as we get to be different characters and live various lives. No one is similar."

The series will start airing from October 5.