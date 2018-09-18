Home Entertainment Hindi

FTII to hold two-day​ course on 'appreciation of song picturisation'

Published: 18th September 2018

By PTI

PUNE: The city-based Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) will soon hold two-day course in 'Appreciation of Song Picturisation in Indian Cinema' in Mumbai and Pune.

In Mumbai, the course will be held on September 29 and 30, while in Pune it will be conducted on October 6 and 7.

"Songs have been an integral part of our films right from our first talkie "Alam Ara" (1931). We have music in our blood and we see this in our lives too. We have a song for every situation- from birth to death," FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola said.

"It is widely believed that film songs evolved to a highly sophisticated art form by the 1950s and '60s, becoming perhaps the most important part of our storytelling in films," he added.

According to him, the best of songs combined the best of writing, music and dance with a strong sense of storytelling through filmic techniques.

"What's more, they gave mainstream Indian cinema a unique identity of its own. Till recent times, it was unthinkable for an Indian film to not have songs. Little wonder then they are such an important part of Indian cinema," Kaithola said.

Elaborating on the features of the course, Karan Bali, the course director said it will cover film songs and their use as a critical element of storytelling.

"It will touch the evolution of song picturisation techniques down the years, both technically and aesthetically, besides the golden age of film music, the 1950s, through some of our eminent composers, lyricists and choreographers," he said.

Works of filmmakers, who have elevated song picturisation into an art form of its own - Guru Dutt, Vijay Anand and Mani Ratnam - will be discussed during the course, he added.

The course is open to all without any age bar.

Admission is on first-come-first-served basis and the last date to submit applications is September 24.

