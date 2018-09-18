Sunny Leone's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussaud's Delhi

By Online Desk

The Madame Tussaud's Delhi wax museum, which has installed figures of celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to PM Modi on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

The 'Mastizaade' actress attended the unveiling function of the wax figure in Delhi.

The statue is reportedly the first scented wax figure in India.

Sunny Leone has joined the likes of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan as well as political figures like Mahatma Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, by having her wax figure installed in the Delhi chapter of the London based museum.

Do you guys want to see the behind the scene photos of how my wax figure was made at Madame Tussaud’s? It’s so cool. — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) 18 September 2018

Prior to the unveiling of the wax figure, an excited Sunny wrote on Twitter, "So excited to be going to the unveiling of my @madametussaudsdelhi figure in Delhi today and also today is the launch of #karenjitkaur season 2 on @ZEE5India @namahpictures @freshlimefilms @ADITYADATT exciting stuff today!!"

Crowd waiting outside Madame Tussaud's Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

A team from the Madame Tussauds London had visited the actor in Mumbai and took over 200 photos to create the wax figure.

(Photo | Twitter)

Owned and operated by Merlin Entertainments, Madam Tussauds Delhi, is the twenty-third location for the Tussauds, was opened on 1 December 2017.

Sunny Leone, is all set to make her Tamil debut with 'Veeramadevi'.

The former adult film actress shot to fame in India when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut with "Jism 2" in 2012.

She is now married to Daniel Weber and the couple has three children. They adopted a girl child Nisha in 2017. In March 2018, they had extended their family by including two more children -- sons Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy.