Home Entertainment Hindi

Time for Indian cinema to explode onto global stage: Ali Fazal

Ali, who impressed the audience with his roles in films like "3 Idiots", "Fukrey" made his Hollywood debut with "Fast and Furious 7" featuring Hollywood stars like Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ali Fazal (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Ali Fazal, who played one of the title roles in Stephen Frears' directorial "Victoria & Abdul" with veteran actor Judi Dench, feels that now is the time for Indian cinema to make its presence felt like never before on global platforms.

Would he agree that this is the time in Bollywood when most of the "outsiders" are doing phenomenally well including the actors?

"They segregated people from the outside but your question is also typecasting the working class... there is no inside. It's time for Indian cinema to explode into the global stage. Talent will not be avoided," Ali told IANS in an e-mail interview.

Ali, who impressed the audience with his roles in films like "3 Idiots", "Fukrey" and "Happy Bhag Jayegi", made his Hollywood debut with "Fast and Furious 7" featuring Hollywood stars like Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

Talking about doing diverse roles, he said: "Earlier it wasn't deliberate as I did what came my way. But yes, now I choose unpredictability as that's the key to my creative juices."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sab jo hain na... aapko kaatne ke liye paida huay hain.. yaad rakhna. Tumhe dheere dheere chabaate chale jaayenge aur dhad, sar, pair, haath sab ghaayab sirf aawaaz reh jaayegi koi kinaara tatolte..aur sheher mein dhindore toh pit te hee rehte hain toh uss shor mein sab khatam. Tumhe sirf Bachna hai.. jahaan zyaada mehek aayi ya khoobsoorti ka libaas jacha waheen ke waheen koi moo maarega..geedadon waala.. nahi balki, aur bhi ganda maanke chalte hain... sooar jaisa. Pata nahi, jo bhi aaplog ke yahaa ganda samjha jaata hai.. yaha saala gande aur saaf ki bhi samajh nahi rahi .. “pichhle janam mein ye sooar aapka baap thha” - ab bolo beta.. phas gaye? Iss me bhi koi moo maar raha hai..yeh log nahi hain. Yeh zamaana hai. Aur zamaana unfortunately logon se nahi, kitaabon mein ya kitabon se bat ta hai. Aur kitaabein bahut see, padhi hongi tumne, aagey ka gyaan Baazigar picture mein dhoond lena. Saaf saaf hai, with background score , shayad rona bhi aa jaye .. shakkar ya namak? Yeh hai ki nahi - yeh taste karne waala bataiga ya daalne waala .. pata nahi.. hehe.haahahaaah (inspired from johnny lever scene) hehe.. can u picture a black square on a white background? Now wat if i give u a picture of a black square on a white background? Do you still have a picture? Think about it!!! Rest is filled in for you..

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on

It's not just his acting career, he is also one of the fittest actors in Bollywood.

Ali is trained by Shivoham - a celebrity fitness trainer and brand ambassador of SF Health Tech, which is a new fitness equipment manufacturing brand founded by Sancket Kamdar and Varun Rode along with Shivoham.

"A lot of my discipline came from CrossFit... by the man who introduced CrossFit to India - Shivoham. According to me, CrossFit uses a lot of your own body and equipment as accessories," he said.

But what does he have to say about this entire obsession with fitness that is making stars look out for roles that make them look good?

"It's obsessive in all the wrong sense. Many people forget about the fitness part and jump to the perfect cosmetic body. It's empty. I can outrun a lot of eight pack holders in Bollywood. Put them on the field or the court or the outdoor. An actor has to be ready to get into all shapes and sizes and be able to master the subject," he said.

So how does he keep himself fit during tough schedules?

"There are times I cannot, but somewhere you have to tell yourself that working out is or has to be like brushing your teeth. You cannot have clean teeth after just one day. It's part of your life," he said.

Ali is also the goodwill ambassador of Smile Train. The organisation helps children with cleft lips.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ali Fazal Fukrey 3 Idiots Fast and Furious 7 Happy Bhag Jayegi Victoria & Abdul Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju