Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan

The iconic actor (Amitabh Bachchan) plays Khudabaksh - a battle-hardened warrior.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan--a big-budget period actioner starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh--are introducing the film's larger-than-life characters with one motion poster each day. Yesterday, the first look of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Khudabaksh, the leader of a Thuggee cult in the early 19th century, was unveiled online.

The motion poster begins with an eagle gliding down on a warship against a thunderous sky. We then see Big B standing on deck with one foot on a canon, looking battle-ready in an armoured costume. The poster also hints at the Pirates of the Carribean-style setting of Thugs of Hindostan and flaunts its grand production design.

"The iconic actor (Amitabh Bachchan) plays Khudabaksh - a battle-hardened warrior. Khudabaksh is the commander of this massive ship in the motion poster. Thugs of Hindostan is the first Hindi film that uses the sea as the backdrop with jaw-dropping action sequences," read a statement from Yash Raj Films.

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously directed Aamir in Dhoom 3. The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 ethnographic-fiction novel, Confessions of a Thug. The extended cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Satyadev Kancharana, Shashank Arora and Lloyd Owen.  It is the first film to bring together the duo of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. 
Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for release on November 8 around the Diwali weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thugs of Hindostan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju