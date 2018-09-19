First look of Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan

By Express News Service

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan--a big-budget period actioner starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh--are introducing the film's larger-than-life characters with one motion poster each day. Yesterday, the first look of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Khudabaksh, the leader of a Thuggee cult in the early 19th century, was unveiled online.

The motion poster begins with an eagle gliding down on a warship against a thunderous sky. We then see Big B standing on deck with one foot on a canon, looking battle-ready in an armoured costume. The poster also hints at the Pirates of the Carribean-style setting of Thugs of Hindostan and flaunts its grand production design.

"The iconic actor (Amitabh Bachchan) plays Khudabaksh - a battle-hardened warrior. Khudabaksh is the commander of this massive ship in the motion poster. Thugs of Hindostan is the first Hindi film that uses the sea as the backdrop with jaw-dropping action sequences," read a statement from Yash Raj Films.

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously directed Aamir in Dhoom 3. The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 ethnographic-fiction novel, Confessions of a Thug. The extended cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Satyadev Kancharana, Shashank Arora and Lloyd Owen. It is the first film to bring together the duo of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for release on November 8 around the Diwali weekend.