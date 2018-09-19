Salman Khan changes title of 'Loveratri' to 'Loveyatri'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Following the protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has changed the title of his new film 'Loveratri' to 'Loveyatri'.

"This is not a spelling mistake. Loveyatri,"Salman tweeted on Tuesday evening and posted on his social media account the new poster and title of the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Salman 's post was followed by a similar post by his brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita, who is the wife of Ayush.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had been protesting against the film's title alleging that it 'distorts the meaning of the Hindu festival.

Later, a petition was filed against the film.