Home Entertainment Hindi

Smoking scenes deleted from 'Manmarziyaan', Anurag Kashyap apologises to those genuinely hurt

The producers had approached the Central Board of Film Certification regarding the deletion of the scenes.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachcnan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from 'Manmarziyaan'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Manmarziyaan" producers have deleted three scenes from the film after members of the Sikh community objected to a scene where Abhishek Bachchan's character is shown smoking.

The producers approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the deletion of the scenes.

According to a censor copy, the three deleted scenes include a 29-second smoking sequence of Abhishek, a minute long scene featuring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek entering a gurudwara and an 11-second scene where Taapsee is shown smoking.

"We have removed the three scenes from the film as people's sentiments were getting hurt. The said changes have come into effect in metros from today and will reflect across India from the coming Thursday-Friday," a source from the production side told PTI.

Director Anurag Kashyap also addressed the controversy, saying there was never an intention to cause any hurt to the community but the matter should not be politicised unnecessarily.

He said utmost care was taken while shooting the scenes and they took guidance from the community to avoid misrepresentation.

"We asked for guidance from Sikh people for the film. When we shot the sequence in Gurudwara, we were told we can't shoot them getting married as it can't be faked so me made the actors do only 'Mattha tekna,'" Anurag, who is out of the country, said in a long tweet.

"When we shot the smoking scene, it was shot on the street and there were close to 150 people watching the shoot.

We asked before doing the scene and were told that he has to take the Turban off before he smokes away from his house.

We were also shown how Robbie (Abhishek) should take the turban off with both hands and how he should hand it over and how the cousin should take it.

"It was never the intention to hurt the community and why would we do that when we got so much love from them." he added.

Anurag said he was sorry if he had caused a "genuine" hurt to anyone but asked people to not make the issue "unnecessary political because it's not."

"To those whose hurt is genuine, I offer a genuine apology, that wasn't my intention. And for those who are doing it for attention, I am glad you have got the attention."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manmarziyaan Abhishek Bachchan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju