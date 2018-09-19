Twitter trolls Anil Sharma's 'Genius' for showing Pakistan IT park as ISI headquarters

By Online Desk

Bollywood film 'Genius' is being trolled online for depicting a Pakistani IT park as intelligence agency ISI's headquarters.

In a viral video, the lead actor (Utkarsh Sharma) of the film is seen demanding to meet the chief of ISI, while apparently being held captive by the agency. The scene then cuts to the areal shot of the 'headquarters'.

One of the trollers has written, 'so as per Bollywood, I am ISI agent now'.

"More funnier (sic) is that the building is shown to be in Islamabad, it's not the script writer but the movie editor that is responsible for such obvious blunder," wrote another user.

"ISI headquarters. Aman, what kind of weapons are you guys keeping there?" read a tweet by another user.

Many criticised the film for its lack of research in showing the ISI headquarters.

The official headquarters of Pakistan's spy agency is situated in Islamabad.

According to Twitter, the building depicted is Arfa technology park in Lahore, Pakistan.

My beautiful office and Pakistan’s IT hub: Arfa Technology Park (photo credit: Noman Ilahi). pic.twitter.com/hLM96BxFca — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) August 29, 2018

'Gadar' filmmaker Anil Sharma's 'Genius' was released on August 24th and worked as the launchpad for Sharma's son Utkarsh.

Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders.



P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers. pic.twitter.com/vCeff7GYSj — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) September 18, 2018

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty and Ashish Vidyarthi in major roles.

Reviewing the movie for The New Indian Express, Shilajit Mitra had written: "Whatever chances the sweet-faced, spontaneous Utkarsh had of making a career in Bollywood is jinxed by his dad’s ancient filmmaking. Genius is exactly the sort of faux-techno-thriller-meets-cornball-actioner that we think was dead but keeps coming back"

