Home Entertainment Hindi

When Badshah dropped everything to do a song for Arjun Kapoor's film

The song "Bhare bazaar" from Arjun's forthcoming film "Namaste England" released on Tuesday and has already received 6,675,386 views on YouTube.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Badshah in a song from 'Namaste England'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah, who was busy with his album "ONE" (Original Never Ends), says that he "dropped everything" to do a song for Arjun Kapoor's film.

"Arjun wanted a song with me and I dropped everything to make it happen," Badshah said in a statement.

The song "Bhare bazaar" from Arjun's forthcoming film "Namaste England" released on Tuesday and has already received 6,675,386 views on YouTube.

"I was deep into making my album when I began working on 'Bhare bazaar' with Rishi Rich. We had a blast on the set," said Badshah.

His album, consisting of 17 tracks, has also been received well.

"I had a lot of songs and I wanted all of them to be heard by people. There are few love songs, sad songs, songs about my life... primarily about different emotions," Badshah had told IANS.

Talking about his musical journey which found space in his album, he said: "I don't have an MBA, I don't have a qualification in music, but I am doing both -- business and music -- and I am doing quite well. So it's about how I have been able to come here."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Badshah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju