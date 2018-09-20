Mahesh Bhatt back to direction with 'Sadak 2'; daughters Alia, Pooja to star with Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur

Home Entertainment Hindi

A teaser announcing the new movie, a sequel to Mahesh's 1991 superhit which starred Sanjay and Pooja, was also unveiled.

Sadak_2_cast

The cast of 'Sadak 2'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday on Thursday, his daughters Pooja and Alia announced that the veteran filmmaker will return to the director's chair after a nearly 20-year hiatus with "Sadak 2", in which he will direct them.

The movie will release on March 25, 2020, and the director is brimming with joy.

"Life has no full stops. Just when I thought it was autumn, another spring arrives out of nowhere. I feel like a volcano that is about to explode again.

"There is no end, there is no beginning, there is only this never-ending passionate flow of life," tweeted Mahesh.

Alia shared a photograph of the new film's cast, which apart from Pooja and her, includes Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. A teaser announcing the new movie, a sequel to Mahesh's 1991 superhit which starred Sanjay and Pooja, was also unveiled.

"On your 70th birthday, you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! 'Sadak 2' is a dream come true. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones," Alia posted on Instagram.

"This will be a journey of discovery... Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday," added the actress, who is Mahesh's daughter with actress Soni Razdan.

The clip begins by showcasing scenes from the original movie, and moves into announcing "Now 27 years later... Sadak 2'."

Pooja tweeted: "And he's back! To breathe new life into our souls and to breathe more soul into our lives. I thought birthdays were about receiving presents Pops and there you go and turn that on its head by giving us a gift instead -- the gift of 'Sadak 2' and the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya!"

Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction with 'Sadak 2': Pooja & Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur on board (Photo | Twitter)

Sanjay is also ecstatic about reuniting with the filmmaker.

"Thank you for giving me 'Sadak' Bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. 'Sadak 2' on March 25, 2020. Looking forward to working with Alia and Aditya," he wrote.

"Sadak" was an intense story of a man who falls in love with a prostitute and bails her out of the clutches of a transgender pimp-lord Maharani played by late veteran actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar in an iconic negative role.

