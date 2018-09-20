Home Entertainment Hindi

Meet John Clive, the merciless villain of 'Thugs of Hindostan'

In the motion poster, British actor Llyod Owen can be seen at his dominating best sitting on a what appears to be a throne.​

Published: 20th September 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Llyod Owen as John Clive in the motion poster of 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Keeping up with the innovative style of introducing the primary characters of their much-anticipated film 'Thugs of Hindostan', the makers have now revealed the look of the film's antagonist.

Meet Lord John Clive- the highly manipulative and cruel commander of the East India Company. Played by British actor Llyod Owen, the character will be the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold, evil ambitions.

In the motion poster, Owen can be seen at his dominating best sitting on a what appears to be a throne. He is dressed in a white military jacket with golden embroidery and shoulder embellishements, paired with white pants. The look of the evil villian was completed with a pair of knee-high boots and a thick imperial moustache.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is set to treat the audience with an exciting, visually stunning, cinematic experience on the big screen.

The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thugs of Hindostan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File| AP)
Alibaba's Jack Ma says to prepare for 20 years of trade war
South African artists shine at the continent's first Comic Con
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina