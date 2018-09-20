Meet John Clive, the merciless villain of 'Thugs of Hindostan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Keeping up with the innovative style of introducing the primary characters of their much-anticipated film 'Thugs of Hindostan', the makers have now revealed the look of the film's antagonist.

Meet Lord John Clive- the highly manipulative and cruel commander of the East India Company. Played by British actor Llyod Owen, the character will be the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold, evil ambitions.

In the motion poster, Owen can be seen at his dominating best sitting on a what appears to be a throne. He is dressed in a white military jacket with golden embroidery and shoulder embellishements, paired with white pants. The look of the evil villian was completed with a pair of knee-high boots and a thick imperial moustache.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is set to treat the audience with an exciting, visually stunning, cinematic experience on the big screen.

The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.