Richa Chadha in Georgia for 'Inside Edge 2'

The show, which also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Angad Bedi, will soon begin shooting its first international schedule in the European country.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha in a still from Inside Edge's upcoming season.

By IANS

TBILISI: Actress Richa Chadha is in Georgia to start filming for the second instalment of Excel Entertainments "Inside Edge". Richa will reprise her role as Mumbai Maverick team owner Zarina Malik.

"We are all excited to shoot in Georgia. I carried vegetarian snacks so I could survive here. It's a beautiful country with a lot of character. I am happy that season 2 (of the show) is going to be bigger and better," Richa said in a statement.

Apart from this, Richa will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai", Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's "Panga" and a biopic on southern actress Shakeela.

