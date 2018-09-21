Home Entertainment Hindi

Human trafficking drama 'Love Sonia' to be screened at United Nations

"Love Sonia" is the shocking story of a young Indian village girl whose life is irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save her sister.

Published: 21st September 2018

Love Sonia poster.

By PTI

NEW YORK: Tabrez Noorani's "Love Sonia" has been invited for a special screening at the United Nations this October.

Inspired by true events, "Love Sonia" is the shocking story of a young Indian village girl whose life is irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save her sister.

It will be screened at the UN on October 11 which is the International Day of the Girl Child.

"It's an honour for us to screen our film 'Love Sonia' for the United Nations. I feel privileged and am looking forward to the screening on the 11th October in New York," Noorani said in a statement.

The screening will be hosted by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime and Indian anti-trafficking organization, Apne Aap Women Worldwide.

"Art is a powerful advocacy tool to raise awareness and we hope this beautifully acted thoughtful film will move people to take action against the scourge of sex trafficking," said Simone Monasebian, Director of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime.

Survivors of prostitution from Apne Aap supported and consulted the filmmakers by sharing their life stories with them.

They showed the red light areas of Kolkata and were on the set during filming.

"The process has resulted in an authentic film about the horrors of sex-trafficking inspired by real life events. Those who see, 'Love Sonia', will understand the cruel dynamics of trafficking in its truest form. Apne Aap hopes that all the countries of the world who see 'Love Sonia' at the UN will come together to end this evil," said Ruchira Gupta, Founder of Apne Aap.

The film stars Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass.

The film also marks acting debut of Mrunal Thakur, who is playing the lead character and Riya Sisodiya.

