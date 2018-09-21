Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sare Jahan Se Achha' being recognized as Prakash Jha's show, says director

Acclaimed filmmaker Jha who has directed films like "Raajneeti", "Gangajal", "Apaharan", "Aarkashan" and "Chakravyuh" is hosting the show on unsung heroes of the country.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

prakash_jha

Prakash Jha in 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha'. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Prakash Bhardwaj, who is receiving positive response for his web series "Sare Jahan Se Achha", has said that host Prakash Jha is the identity of the show.

Bhardwaj was interacting with the media to promote the show on Thursday here.

Acclaimed filmmaker Jha who has directed films like "Raajneeti", "Gangajal", "Apaharan", "Aarkashan" and "Chakravyuh" is hosting the show on unsung heroes of the country.

Bhardwaj said: "Each show has its own identity. When you talk about a show like 'Satyameva Jayate' then you think of Aamir Khan and when you talk about 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', then you think of Amitabh Bachchan similarly, our show is being recognized among audience as Prakash Jha's show.

"He has the image of a filmmaker who thinks and makes films about different aspects of society which is a big plus point for our show and I think he is the identity or USP of the show because if he wouldn't have been on our show then there wouldn't have any takers for it."

Talking about the show's concept, Bhardwaj said, "On the digital platform people prefer to watch content which entertains them but 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' talks about people whose work has not been recognised.

"In an atmosphere when there is so much negativity floating around us in the social media and news, we were in dire need of something that would make us proud of our fellow citizens. Their efforts that help us lead a better life. That is what this show is about.

The series showcases the lives of ordinary individuals who try to create a change in the society. It aims to recognise the extraordinary work done by these individuals and is an attempt to inculcate the spirit of giving back selflessly to the society.

"Sare Jahan Se Achha" is being aired on Play Next channel on You Tube.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sare Jahan Se Achha Prakash Jha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro