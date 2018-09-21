Screenings of Nandita Das' 'Manto' resume after morning show cancellations in few theatres

By Agencies

MUMBAI: "Manto" is finally screening in theatres across India following cancellation of its first show.

"Manto", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as legendary Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto released Friday, but multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had to cancel the morning shows in several cities like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. due to a technical glitch.

As there was no first day, first show for Nandita Das' "Manto", it left the actress-filmmaker "hugely disappointed".

"Hugely disappointed. Six years of work and many people's collective intent and commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by @Viacom18Movies it will be fixed at noon today. Please let us know if it has not been. Spreading #Mantoiyat will not stop," Nandita had posted on Twitter.

After getting several personal messages and coming across many posts complaining of show cancellations on Twitter, Nandita tweeted: "This is shocking! I just got a similar message from a friend in Ahmedabad... What's going on? Viacom18 BookMyShow"

Hugely disappointed... 6 years of work & many people's collective intent & commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by @Viacom18Movies it will be fixed at noon today. Pls let us know if it hasn’t been. Spreading #Mantoiyat will not stop! https://t.co/kuwWcn5Xa8 — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) September 21, 2018

"Hugely disappointed... Six years of work and many people's collective intent and commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by Viacom18 it will be fixed at noon today. Please let us know if it hasn't been. Spreading Mantoiyat will not stop," she added.

Just minutes before the clock hit 2 p.m., a post from the official Twitter handle of Viacom18 read: "All shows of 'Manto' are up and running now. Check timings and join the Mantoiyat fever this afternoon onwards."

"Hi, We would like to inform you that due to some technical glitch, the shows of the movie, 'Manto' were cancelled. However, we would never want you to miss out on a good movie and are trying our best to bring you the shows of this most awaited movie.

All shows of @mantofilm are up and running now. Check timings and join the #mantoiyat fever this afternoon onwards. — Viacom18 (@viacom18) September 21, 2018

"Stay tuned to our app/website for latest updates regarding this," a post shared on the official Twttier account of PVR support read.

PVR later tweeted that the film has released and is playing within the PVR chain all over the country.

Producers Viacom18 also tweeted that the film has been released in PVR cinemas.

"All shows of @mantofilm are up and running now. Check timings and join the #mantoiyat fever this afternoon onwards," the post read.

When did the issue come to the fore?

The issue came to light when one user wrote: "'Manto' morning shows cancelled all over India? That is what Mall of India folks from PVR Cinemas are telling me as they refuse to give me show tickets. Many others being refused. They say distributor issues. Happening all over India it seems."

One user said "same is the condition in Pune they are saying that the shows are cancelled all over India", while another said: "Couldn't book my ticket in Mumbai also".

It left many wondering about the reason behind the cancellation.

"We would like to inform you that due to some technical glitch, the shows of the movie, 'Manto' were cancelled. However, we would never want you to miss out on good cinema and are trying our best to bring you the shows of this most awaited movie. Stay tuned to our app/website for latest updates regarding this," read a response from the official Twitter handle PVR Support.

(Twitter screengrab)

Cinépolis India also came forward to explain the reason behind the issue.

"Hi! Apologies! We wish to inform you that we've received the print now and we'll be playing the next show at 1.25 p.m. You can book your tickets for the same via our website/app or at the Box Office," a post on their official Twitter account read.

When one user expressed his disappointment over missing a "great movie", Nandita wrote: "That's what the distribution team of Viacom18 is supposed to do. They are checking. Rest assure 'Manto' will reach you. The story must be told and heard. Thank you all for your interest and support. Please keep me posted."

The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

"Manto", co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brought the character to life. "Manto" also features Rasika Duggal and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

(With PTI inputs)