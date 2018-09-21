Women leaders can change the world: Shabana Azmi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran actress and philanthropist Shabana Azmi, an active spokesperson for women empowerment, believes having women as leaders can bring about a change.

"Women leaders can change the world. When women have a seat at the table, they lend their unique perspective to policy decisions that impact them and their communities," Shabana said in a statement.

She appreciated 'Asmita-Woman', a programme to be hosted by the Foundation for Management Research and Training (FMRT) here on September 30 to recognise the power of women and also to bring together some women who have made the change happen in society just by thinking different and being independent.

Shabana said that providing a platform to the women who have done something different for society is a much-needed step that has been taken by FMRT.

"Creativity becomes capacity when it brings light into the life of others," said Jyoti Rana, Chairperson, FMRT.

Celebrated classical dancer Shovana Narayan will also be a part of the event.

Neharika Vohra, recipient of the Woman Achievers Award, said: "Women leaders should not be a topic for discussion in 21st century. However, given the shortage of women leaders across almost all sectors we need to figure out to have more of such leaders. Society, family, workplaces, all need to relook how they can support women to perform their best."

Former beauty queen Shivani Wazir Pasrich, hockey star Mamta Kharab and motivational speaker Rashmi Bansal will be some of the speakers among others.