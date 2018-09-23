Home Entertainment Hindi

Difficult to make good, dignified horror film: Urmila Matondkar

Makers of "Lupt has recreated the popular "Bhoot Hoon Main" song from the film "Bhoot" which released in 2003.

MUMBAI: Actress Urmila Matondkar, who has worked in horror films like "Bhoot" and "Kaun", has said that it is really difficult to a make good, dignified and technically horror film.

Urmilawas interacting with the media at "Bhoot Hoon Main" song launch from the film "Lupt" along with its acotrs Javed Jaffrey, Karan Aanand, Rishina Kandhari, Meenakshi Dixit, director Prabhruaj and producers Hanwant Khatri, Lalit Kiri on Saturday here.

Sharing her memories related to the song, Urmila said: "'Bhoot Hoon Main' is an amazing song and it's awesome that it has been recreated simply because after 'Bhoot', there were lots of horror movies that followed but none of them could live up to the benchmark that was set by 'Bhoot' in the horror film genre.

"When 'Bhoot Hoon Main' released, it was as kickass as it sounds today. When I got to know that the team of 'Lupt' has recreated the song, I watched the promo of their film and I really liked it. I think it is very difficult to make a good, dignified, technically sound horror film. I think they have beautifully recreated the song as it gives the gist of the film and I am looking forward to watch it."

Talking about "Lupt", Javed Jaffrey said: "In the early period of my career, I used to get roles of dancers in films and then I started doing television and comedy so, people don't see me out of those roles and image. When Prabhuraj approached for this film he told me that it is totally serious role and there is nothing funny in the character and my character doesn't even crack a joke.

"I really appreciated that he looked beyond my previous performances and my image and he decided to showcase me as a serious actor. I think the film has really good script as well so, when I came in the film, I was totally charged as I believed in the project and its very tight and solid project."

"Lupt" is slated to release on October 5.

