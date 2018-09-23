Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy not being very famous: Sanya Malhotra

Her idea of waiting for the right film is also partly based on one of Aamir's advices to her and her "Dangal" co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sanya Malhotra won critical acclaim for her debut, which was produced and headlined by Aamir Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra returns to screen with "Pataakha", two years after her debut "Dangal", and the actor says she had her goals set -- wait patiently for the best film and not chase stardom.

Sanya won critical acclaim for her debut, which was produced and headlined by Aamir Khan.

"I have learnt to have patience. You have to wait for the next best after your debut. Post 'Dangal', I knew I didn't want to do any film where I'm just there. I'm happy for not being very famous and not being all over on social media platforms," Sanya told PTI.

Her idea of waiting for the right film is also partly based on one of Aamir's advices to her and her "Dangal" co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"Going slow in my career makes me happy. Aamir used to tell me and Fatima 'don't do more than two films a year'. (But) I did three films a year! When he got to know I signed all these, he said 'you're doing so many movies!'" The actor says her life has changed in a "lovely way" post the blockbuster debut and things have become easy.

From going through a phase of not having money or films in her hand, Sanya feels blessed to have a lineup of projects ready for release, including Ritesh Batra's "Photograph" featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Badhaai Ho."

In "Pataakha", Sanya will be playing one of the two warring sisters.

The film, much like her debut, is set in a village and the 26-year-old actor says she is drawn to such stories as she has "nothing to lose".

"I started out with 'Dangal' where I'm not looking like a conventional heroine, where the emphasis was more on the character.

What I learnt from that was even if you're doing a conventional film, you can't go on set unprepared."

Sanya says though she is coming from a hugely successful debut, she is not carrying any baggage to prove herself to people.

"I have no pressure to deliver a hit film. I don't approach a script that way. I have no fear of going wrong too because I might go wrong and that's ok. I've seen days when I had no work. I had no money, still I was enjoying the ride."

"I have no pressure to be anywhere or become anything. I am taking it all in," she adds.

Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story "Do Behnein", "Pataakha" also features Radhika Madan and is schedued to release on September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanya Malhotra Bollywood Pataakha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival